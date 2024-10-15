CHENNAI: A special meeting was held at the Chennai airport on managing flight operations during heavy rains.

The AAI said that on Monday, there were no cancellations but several flights got delayed.

Luggage and other goods could not be loaded onto the aircraft on time due to the rain.

Airport sources said that a regular schedule would be followed today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday).

“Flights are expected to operate normally but if wind speeds change, there would be delays and cancellations,” they said.

The AAI has advised airlines to inform passengers regarding cancellations and delays, so that they can avoid travelling in the rain.

Passengers too, are advised to check with the airline before starting from their houses to avoid confusion at the airport.

The AAI is also working to prevent the runway from flooding so that flight operations can be smooth.