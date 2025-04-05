Noon meal cooks hit kid seeking egg; arrested

CHENNAI: Hours after a video of noon meal cooks attacking a child in a primary school went viral, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan said that the Dravidian model government would not tolerate any violence against children.

She also added that the two noon meal cooks who attacked the child were booked and arrested.

Taking to social media to clarify the issue, Geetha Jeevan, in a message posted on ‘X’ page, said that noon meal centre cook Lakshmi and her assistant Muniammal were placed under suspension for attacking a child who sought egg in the noon meal centre at Polur union in Tiruvannamalai district on March 3.