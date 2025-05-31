Non-veg breakfast option removed from Vande Bharat menu

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling on the Vande Bharat Express from Chennai have raised concerns over the sudden removal of non-vegetarian breakfast options from the train’s meal selection, with no prior announcement from the Indian Railways or IRCTC.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the IRCTC app no longer displays a non-vegetarian option for breakfast while booking tickets on the Vande Bharat Express.

However, non-vegetarian choices still appear for lunch and dinner.

The Southern Railway and IRCTC have not issued any clarification on the matter.

Some officials have reportedly indicated that the issue could be due to a technical glitch.

Vande Bharat trains currently being operated from Chennai to cities like Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Mysuru, and Bengaluru.