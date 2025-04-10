No water connection but paying tax for 10 years, fume Madhavaram residents

CHENNAI: As one of the fast growing neighbourhoods in the city, Madhavaram is a promoters’ dream. But the area has been reeling from several civic and infrastructure problems for years.

Now, residents are fuming over the lack of water connection, despite paying water and property taxed for the last 10 years.

“For the eight years, I’ve been paying tax for drinking water and sewage, but only the drainage pipes are there. Drinking water is not provided by the Metro Water board. Also, rapid population growth has increased the quantity of water in demand as well,” stated Aruldas, joint secretary of Palaniappa Nagar Civic Association.

“We have 6 months to pay water and sewage tax but the Metro Water department sends messages to pay it within a month. They show diligence in collecting taxes only, and not in providing piped water supply,” lamented Lourduraj, secretary, KKR Garden Welfare Association.

As a resident of over 50 years in the area, he’s still waiting on the proposal of providing Metro Water in Madhavaram that came 10 years ago. “The irony is that tax is paid for a water supply system that does not exist in the area. At the same time, ground water depreciation is happening at a fast pace,” Lourduraj pointed out.

Councillor of ward 28 in Madhavaram (Zone 3) told DT Next, “The ongoing Metro Water pipelines works will take at least one year to complete. We’ve been requesting authorities to speed up the pending water supply works quickly.”

Concurring with him was an official attached to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, who added: “Water lines are being laid and testing works are underway. If there is no leakage, connections will be linked to the households by next year.”