No vaccine in Maduravoyal PHC after stray dog bites 7

CHENNAI: A stray dog bit seven people on Rangasamy Street in Kadampadiamman Nagar, Ward 148 of Maduravoyal, creating panic in the area. The incident which happened on Thursday where the dog reportedly first attacked two Class 9 students on their way to school.

When Rani (60), a conservancy worker, tried to chase it away, she was also bitten. Later, Saraswathi (47), another contract cleanliness worker from Alappakkam, was also reportedly bitten on her left leg while she was cleaning the street.

Altogether, seven people were injured in the incident. All of them went to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) on Nerkundram–Mettukuppam Road for treatment. However, the centre did not have anti-rabies vaccines. The patients were then referred to the Urban Community Health Centre at Chinna Porur, where the vaccines were administered.

The incident took place close to a private school, causing concern among residents. Following information, Corporation workers caught the dog and removed it from the area.

Councillor VV Giridharan said, “Such unavailability of vaccines at local centres should not occur. I’ll raise the issue of vaccine unavailability with health officials.”

According to officials in the Health department, if a person does not receive the vaccine within 12 hours of a dog bite or fails to follow the vaccination schedule for the remaining doses, it could become fatal.