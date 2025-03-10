No use in restoring pavement without fixing drains: Perambur residents

CHENNAI: Angered over the pavement restoration work, the residents of Perambur at the north end of Perambur High Road demanded immediate restoration of the damaged stormwater drain alongside the Perambur railway station before repairing the pavement.

The 300-meter stretch of road on the north side of Perambur High Road, from Perambur railway station to the Bus terminus, is in a pathetic state because of incomplete work.

Though SWD work on one side of the road is partially completed, its pathway is being used as a parking space by commercial establishments, and pedestrians face major inconvenience. The SWD is close to the north side of the railway station compound and is in a worse and dilapidated condition.

Without initiating steps to restore the SWD, the local body has been focusing on repairing the pathway. The entire stretch of the drain has several holes, with a damaged supporting wall and an unclosed drain in a few places. Despite several complaints raised with the civic body, no steps have been taken to date.

“The corporation should not prioritise the provision of a footpath, which the commercial establishments, restaurants, and fast food joints have usurped for illegal parking of two-wheelers. Restoration of the SWD, which is in damaged condition, should be the civic body’s priority,” said Raghukumar Choodamani, co-convenor of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum.

Chandrasekar, a regular train commuter, stated, “Walking on the pathway has become a nightmare during the peak hours. The safety of the pedestrians, especially the senior citizens, women and school children, has been compromised time and again.”

When contacted, the ward councillor of Ward 71, Punithavathi, explained, “Half of the works on one side of the road are completed, and plans to float the tender for the other side are under way.”