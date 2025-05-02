No special class this summer, TN education department warns private schools

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has warned private schools not to conduct special classes during summer vacation. Action will be initiated through the Chief Education Officer (CEO) against the school management if students were affected due to such classes.

A circular from the department said that the summer holidays were declared for school students, and that schools would be re-opened on June 2.

However, there have been complaints from students in the city, Namakkal and a few other districts that some private schools across the State have planned to conduct special classes especially for students who will be appearing for classes 10-12 next year.

“The weather department has predicted that the temperature would further soar from the current scenario in the coming days. So, special classes will not help students at this point of time,” said a senior official of the department.