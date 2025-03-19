No salary if found participating in strike, TN govt warns employees

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a warning to its employees, stating that participation in today's one-day strike by government employee and teacher unions will result in salary deductions.

In an effort to maintain essential services, the government has prohibited employees from taking any leave other than medical leave on Wednesday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Furthermore, officials have been directed to take record of attendance, with specific instructions to compile a list of employees absent by 10:15 am.

This measure reinforces the government's ‘no work, no pay’ policy, ensuring those who abstain from duty will not be compensated.

The government's stance highlights its commitment to minimizing disruption and ensuring the continuity of public services.