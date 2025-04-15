No respite for Pallavaram residents from mosquito menace

CHENNAI: Mosquito menace has become a major concern in the city despite the civic body’s claim that necessary steps were taken to mitigate the mosquito threat. The problem persists even in the suburbs of the city.

With the Tambaram Corporation officials stating that several measures have been taken to intensify vector control, what and how much they have achieved remains a lingering question in the minds of residents.

The Corporation officials claimed that steps like dropping oil balls on vacant plots, larvicide liquid spraying were taken, however, residents lament that no change has occurred so far.

The residents of Hassan Basha Street in Pallavaram expressed concerns over the open drainage in the locality, which is the major cause of the mosquito menace.

“The mosquito menace has been a never-ending issue here. The open space between the slabs has become an ideal mosquito breeding environment. The Corporation officials must take some steps to ensure larval control to prevent various health issues associated with the mosquito bite. The officials should take appropriate steps to control mosquito breeding,” said Saji Kumar, a resident in the area.

When contacted, an official attached to the corporation said, “The Corporation is taking all the necessary steps to curb the mosquito menace. Larvicide liquid spraying is done every week in the areas where mosquitoes breed profusely. The number of mosquitoes is higher on Hassan Basha Street as there are many chicken and mutton shops. The sellers dump the waste water and it remains in the drainage, which is the main reason behind the mosquito menace.”