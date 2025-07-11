No proof Pakistan hit us: Ajit Doval slams foreign media

CHENNAI: India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday launched a scathing attack on sections of the international media for allegedly misrepresenting facts related to Operation Sindoor, challenging them to present a single piece of evidence showing damage to India’s infrastructure in Pakistan’s retaliatory air strikes.

Delivering the keynote address at the 62nd convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) here, Doval accused foreign media outlets of selectively reporting events to portray a distorted picture.

“They said Pakistan did this and that. But I ask you—can anyone show one image, even a broken glass pane, indicating damage on Indian soil?” he asked.

“What they showed were only images of 13 air bases in Pakistan — Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala — before and after May 10. And the only damage visible was what our Air Force inflicted,” he said.

Calling Operation Sindoor a display of India’s technological precision, he said, “We identified nine terrorist targets deep inside Pakistan — not along the border. We hit all of them with absolute accuracy. The entire operation lasted just 23 minutes. We’re proud that some of our best systems — BrahMos missiles, integrated air command and control systems, radars — are now indigenously developed.”

The NSA emphasised the need to build a robust ecosystem of indigenous technologies in critical areas such as defence, communication, AI, and quantum computing.

Recalling the government’s push for a secure 5G network, he said, “In 2020, we made the tough decision to build our own communication systems for national security. At the time, we didn’t even have the money. But we invested over $300 million and did it in two years. Now, we have a completely indigenous, secure 5G network insulated from any external threat.”

Highlighting the transformative potential of emerging technologies, Doval said, “AI is going to be a major game changer. It took humans 4.5 million years to discover fire, a few thousand for the wheel, and now in mere decades, we’ve gone from steam engines to AI. The pace at which AI can change the world will make it unrecognisable. India must lead in AI, quantum tech, semiconductors, and chip manufacturing — especially for our defence platforms like aircraft and missiles.”

In a rare public address, Doval offered a stirring call to action to the graduating class.

“You are the most fortunate generation in a thousand years to graduate at a time when India is rising. When we complete 100 years of independence in 2047, India will have a GDP of $32 trillion and the world’s largest skilled workforce. You will be in your prime — with experience, financial stability, and decades ahead of you. You are the ones who will define India’s future,” he said.

Reflecting on India’s past struggles, Doval recalled, “In 1947, our GDP was just $20 million. Millions died of starvation during the Bengal famine. If five lakh people were to die of hunger today, the entire nation would rise. That’s how far we’ve come. And yet, the road ahead is just as demanding. You must dedicate yourself to these next 22 years.”

Sharing a personal sentiment, Doval said, “I normally avoid public appearances. But I came here with one purpose — to give you a perspective. This country, with its civilizational depth and spiritual strength, needs you now. If you can manage your time, you can manage your energy. Today, India has the financial muscle to invest in science and technology. We didn’t have that. You do.”

He also recalled how a young intelligence officer in Cambridge changed the course of World War II through innovation and bravery, urging students to emulate such spirit.

Post the ceremony, Doval inaugurated the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) corridor at IIT-M, an interdisciplinary research hub combining the expertise of departments such as Humanities and Social Sciences, Civil Engineering, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, and Computer Science.

Guest of honour and Padma Vibhushan Padma Subrahmanyam, acclaimed Bharatanatyam exponent, lauded the institute’s commitment to interdisciplinary learning.

“Fritjof Capra once said the cosmic dance of Shiva reflects the subatomic world. This blend of science, technology, and metaphysics is essential. Only IIT Madras can foster such fusion,” she said.

She also welcomed the institute’s initiative to admit students in fine arts courses on merit basis, hoping it would soon offer full-fledged courses in arts and humanities.

This year, a total of 3,227 students graduated from IIT-M, with 3,661 degrees, including 529 PhDs, awarded.

The convocation was presided over by Pawan Goenka, chairman, Board of Governors, in the presence of IIT-M director V Kamakoti, faculty, staff, and students.

Thuglak magazine editor S Gurumurthy was also present.