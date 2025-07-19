No progress in Tiruvallur girl kidnap case; 3 teams formed

CHENNAI: With no headway made in securing the suspect in the kidnap and attempted sexual assault of a ten-year-old girl near Gummidipoondi in neighbouring Tiruvallur district despite the availability of CCTV footage, three special teams have been formed to trace the suspect.

Police sources said that the teams have been sent to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to secure the suspect after inputs about him hiding there.

The incident happened on July 12, and a CCTV clip of the suspect abducting the girl went viral two days ago. The girl, a class 4 student, was living with her grandparents near Gummidipoondi while her parents stayed and worked in Andhra Pradesh.

The video clip shows the man following the girl and gagging her with his hands from behind. As the girl struggled to escape, the man dragged her to the bushes by the side of the road.

Police sources said that the girl managed to escape from him after she raised alarms and rushed to her grandmother, who approached the police.

On information, police, along with child welfare authorities, questioned the girl, who has been admitted to a hospital for a check-up. A case has been registered at the Arambakkam police station.