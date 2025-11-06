No piped water supply for 24 hrs in parts of Chennai this weekend

CHENNAI: Residents in several parts of central and south Chennai will face a 24-hour disruption in piped water supply this weekend, as the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) takes up interconnection work at Teynampet.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said the water supply would be suspended from 10 am on November 9 (Saturday) to 10 am on November 10 (Sunday) to facilitate the work.

The disruption will affect residents in Teynampet, Alwarpet, CIT Colony, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar, Saidapet, KK Nagar and Adyar. Officials said the work involved connecting existing water mains to a new interlinking line along Anna Salai near Eldams Road junction, to ensure supply lines were relocated and integrated safely with ongoing Metro construction.

The Board has urged residents to store enough water in advance and to use it sparingly until normal supply resumes.

Emergency water supply will be made available through tankers, which can be booked via the Dial for Water service on https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in or through the official CMWSSB app.

Areas to be affected