No passengers, 6 flights cancelled at Chennai airport; check details
CHENNAI: Six flights were cancelled on June 15 at Chennai International Airport due to shortage of passengers and operational reasons.
The cancelled departures include the Chennai-Kozhikode SpiceJet flight scheduled at 9 pm, Chennai-Kochi Air India Express flight scheduled at 8.35 pm, and the Chennai-Sivamugha SpiceJet flight scheduled at 3 pm.
Similarly, three incoming flights, Kozhikode-Chennai SpiceJet, Andaman-Chennai Akasa Air, and Sivamugha-Chennai SpiceJet were also cancelled.
Airline sources said the cancellations were due to operational reasons and lack of sufficient passengers.
Passengers who had pre-booked tickets were informed in advance and alternate arrangements were made for them, they added.
