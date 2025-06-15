No passengers, 6 flights cancelled at Chennai airport; check details

CHENNAI: Six flights were cancelled on June 15 at Chennai International Airport due to shortage of passengers and operational reasons.

The cancelled departures include the Chennai-Kozhikode SpiceJet flight scheduled at 9 pm, Chennai-Kochi Air India Express flight scheduled at 8.35 pm, and the Chennai-Sivamugha SpiceJet flight scheduled at 3 pm.

Similarly, three incoming flights, Kozhikode-Chennai SpiceJet, Andaman-Chennai Akasa Air, and Sivamugha-Chennai SpiceJet were also cancelled.

Airline sources said the cancellations were due to operational reasons and lack of sufficient passengers.

Passengers who had pre-booked tickets were informed in advance and alternate arrangements were made for them, they added.