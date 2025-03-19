No more protests in Valluvar Kottam; Chennai CoP announces new location

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun on Wednesday announced that no permissions will be given for holding protests at Valluvar Kottam hereafter.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the top cop announced that a place will be allocated for holding protests on Sivananda Salai, Triplicane.

This change comes in, after repeated requests from people to change the venue from Valluvar Kottam due to traffic disruptions.