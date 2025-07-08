No lack of anganwadis in State, says Minister Geetha Jeevan

CHENNAI: Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan had refuted claims that parents were reluctant to enrol their children to anganwadi centres across Tamil Nadu due to insufficient staffing.

Releasing a circular, the minister said: “Certain media houses have been reporting that due to shortage of staff at anganwadis across TN, parents are hesitant to send their children there. This is not true. It’s also false that 501 anganwadis were closed this year.”

Accusing the media of attempting to defame the government, the circular pointed to the statement issued by State BJP president Nainar Nagendran and former CM Panneerselvam condemning the closure of anganwadis in TN, and stated there were untrue as well.

“Since the DMK government took office in 2021, more than 54,400 anganwadis have been functioning in TN,” the circular said. “In the last four years, 44 more anganwadis have been approved. We now have 54,483 anganwadis in the State.”

The circular also pointed out that plans were on the anvil for restructuring. “Even after restructuring, the State government will continue to run 54,483 anganwadis centres. Also, a GO has been issued to fill 7,783 vacant anganwadi posts and interviews are being conducted in all districts. The vacant posts will be filled soon,” the circular noted.