‘No good’ Samaritans: Fractured trader robbed of gold bar, 3 held

CHENNAI: Two autorickshaw drivers were among three youths arrested by the Chennai police for stealing 1.2 kg gold bar from a gold trader who fell off the bike near Simson bus stop off Anna Salai. The incident happened on Saturday (July 19), police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Santhosh Kumar (26), Boopalan (32) - auto drivers, and Ilavarasan (22)

The complainant, Ramgopal Majhi (54), runs a goldsmith unit in Sowcarpet area. On July 19, Ramgopal went to a jeweller in T Nagar and bought a 1.2 kg gold bar to make jewellery. When he was returning on his two-wheeler, he lost control of the bike near Simpsons bus stop and fell onto the road.

The auto drivers nearby rushed to the man's aid, lifted him, and made him rest in the autorickshaw until their family members arrived.

As Ramgopal's leg was fractured, he was in severe pain and forgot about the gold bars. He was rushed to the hospital, and when he regained consciousness, he asked his family members if the gold bar in the two-wheeler was intact, to which he was told that they were missing.

Ramgopal filed a complaint with the Chintadripet police, who found that the auto drivers who helped the gold trader had taken the gold bar and given it to Ilavarasan.

All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police said that all three had criminal cases against them.