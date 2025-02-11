Begin typing your search...

    'No duty doctors': Actor Ganja Karuppu stages protest at GH in Porur

    According to Thanthi TV reports, patients had been waiting for treatment since 7 am, but no doctors were available to attend to them.

    11 Feb 2025
    CHENNAI: Actor Ganja Karuppu staged a protest on Tuesday at a government hospital in Porur, alleging absence of doctors during duty hours. According to Thanthi TV reports, patients had been waiting for treatment since 7 am, but no doctors were available to attend to them.

    Ganja Karuppu arrived at the hospital around 10 am and as there were no doctors on duty, he staged a protest in the hospital premises for some time.

