'No duty doctors': Actor Ganja Karuppu stages protest at GH in Porur

CHENNAI: Actor Ganja Karuppu staged a protest on Tuesday at a government hospital in Porur, alleging absence of doctors during duty hours. According to Thanthi TV reports, patients had been waiting for treatment since 7 am, but no doctors were available to attend to them.

Ganja Karuppu arrived at the hospital around 10 am and as there were no doctors on duty, he staged a protest in the hospital premises for some time.