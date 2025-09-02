No bounce-back rulebook: Mothers share postpartum realities

CHENNAI: After delivery, many women see their bodies in a new light. Some days bring pride in what they've endured; other days come with a quiet wish to feel like their old selves again. In this feature, DT Next speaks to new mothers about what it means to reconnect with their bodies through healing, reflection, and the slow journey of self-acceptance that follows motherhood.

'Body positivity is about being kind to myself'

I’m really embracing my new self. Though I had a C-section and, because of my endometriosis, needed another three-hour surgery right after, I was surprised at how quickly I bounced back. The first few days were tough, of course, but within a week, I was walking around and even doing laundry. The human body is such an amazing thing. I actually feel so much better now. I ended up losing 16 kgs and am lighter than I was before pregnancy and IVF.

I’ve always loved my body, even when I was on the heavier side, but after getting my endometriosis and PCOS under control, I feel stronger and more at peace. Having a supportive husband who is an equal partner in parenting and childcare has also taken a huge weight off my shoulders; it’s never just fallen on me to be the main caregiver.

Living with endometriosis can be very complex, not just physically but also in terms of mental health. This pregnancy and birth have been incredible for me, almost like a healing process. The most peaceful part of it all has been breastfeeding. It wasn’t easy in the beginning; it took about 6–7 weeks to settle, but once it did, it became the most relaxing experience for me and my baby, who just turned three months old.

For me, body positivity after becoming a mom is about gratitude, being kind to myself, embracing the changes, not taking it for granted, and celebrating the resilience and strength of my body. At the end of the day, it’s very simple: if you take care of your body, it will take care of you.





- Shreya Nagarajan Singh, founder of SNS Arts Development Consultancy

-----

‘It’s about accepting our new selves’

After my pregnancy, my body changed completely, and I find myself feeling different. Sometimes, I marvel at how amazing it is that my body created a human being. However, I had a very difficult pregnancy, and my job added to the stress. I just pushed through for the sake of my baby and my family. My husband, Karthik, was my biggest support, along with my parents and brother. My entire family was there for me, making sure my pregnancy and postpartum journey were as smooth as possible. It really does take a village to raise a baby; sometimes, even a village is not enough.

My pregnancy was a roller coaster, especially when I lost my father to pneumonia at six months pregnant. I never imagined life could be so cruel. But somehow, I was able to cope, and we’re surviving now. Frankly, I don’t believe we ever go back to our old selves; our bodies and minds change completely. It’s more about accepting our new selves.

One of the biggest things I’ve learned is the importance of asking for help when we need it. Everyone’s pregnancy journey is different, but at the end of the day, it’s all worth it.





- Sruthi Subramanian, Assistant Manager

----

'Not chasing the idea of 'bouncing back'

The night after my C-section was one of the hardest. I struggled with severe gas-related issues and had to be monitored closely. Those 24 hours felt overwhelming, but recovery slowly came with the help of natural 'legiyam' and 'pathiyam' food for 21 days. My body has since been on a journey of ups and downs. Some days, I feel proud of what it has endured; on others, I wish I had the energy and fitness I once did.

Initially, when my daughter was younger and napped more, I found little pockets of “me time.” Now that she is 1.5 years old and extremely active, it’s harder to carve out that space. Balancing work, home, and her means that fitness often takes a backseat. But I still try my best and remind myself that I haven’t lost who I am, I’ve only grown into a new version of myself.

I chose not to chase the idea of “bouncing back.” Until my daughter turned one, I stayed at home and permitted myself to heal at my own pace. Resuming work after that was another turning point. It reminded me that while motherhood is now central to my life, I also have my own identity to nurture. Getting back into shape hasn’t been easy, but I see it as a gradual process. For me, it’s less about looking like I did before and more about feeling strong and energetic for everything my day demands.

Motherhood has been a journey of transformation - just like marriage was an exciting new phase, this too is a whole new stage of life. There have been tough days as a new mother - from sleepless nights in the beginning to the constant juggle of responsibilities now. Financially, too, priorities shift, with regular injections, diapers, and baby essentials taking centre stage. Even while shopping, it’s instinctive now to choose things for my daughter before myself, and it brings happiness and joy.

Each day with my daughter teaches me something new. Motherhood hasn’t taken away who I am. Instead, it has added depth, resilience, and joy to my journey as a woman.









- Sanjanaa V Shyamsundar, Trustee and Academic Operations Head, DR GS Kalyanasundaram Group of Schools

----------

‘Healing takes its own time’

Sometimes, I feel like pushing myself to work out on a fixed schedule every day...other times, I accept that it’s too much and my body needs time to heal. Everyone is built differently, and for me personally, healing was slow. So, when I pushed myself the first time, my body pushed back, and I had to listen.

There are moments when I miss looking like my old self, especially when I see fit moms. But I’m learning to come to terms with myself and accept that it’s going to take time, especially while managing so many other things, including my work in textile research.





- Gayathri KK, Textile Researcher