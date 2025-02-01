Nine-year-old tiger at Vandalur zoo undergoes successful surgery to remove tumour

CHENNAI: A 9-year-old male tiger named Nagulan housed at Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, underwent successful surgery to remove a tumour from the right side of his neck recently.

In a release, the AAZP director said the procedure was performed under gas anaesthesia, with the tumour mass carefully excised.

The blood vessels feeding the tumour were sealed using a vessel sealer to prevent excessive bleeding. "Nagulan was closely monitored throughout his recovery. The tiger was found brisk and more agile on the very next day with regular feed intake. The surgery site is healing well, and the tiger is doing good," the director said.