Nine year old boy attacked by stray dog in Ramapuram

CHENNAI: A nine year old boy was injured after a stray dog attack outside his apartment complex in Ramapuram on Sunday night.

The injured child lives with his mother in an apartment on Thiruvalluvar Salai.

Police sources said that the injured child is a slow learner and is a class 2 student at a private school in Shenoy Nagar.

On Sunday night, when the child was playing outside the apartment, a stray dog pounced and bit his leg.

Hearing the boy's cries, his mother rushed to his aid and moved him to a private hospital in Nandambakkam where the boy was treated.

The mother has filed a complaint with the Ramapuram police.