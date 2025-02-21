Chennai: Nine growth centres to decongest core city

CHENNAI: Even as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) prepares the Third Master Plan (TMP) for the 1,189 sq km of the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), the planning authority has identified nine growth centres around the present extent of the CMA. However, the identified growth centres are within the boundaries of the proposed CMA, covering 5,904 sq km.

As per a CMDA document, Parandur, where a new airport has been proposed amid opposition from farmers, will be developed as an aerotropolis. An aerotropolis is a concept in which development is centred around an airport by providing business centres, cargo facilities, hotels and others.

"A town development plan will be prepared to transform Parandur into a modern, well-planned urban centre by utilising the proposed airport as a catalyst for economic growth and an improved quality of life for its residents," Chief Minister MK Stalin said while inaugurating a real estate expo a few days ago.

Apart from Parandur, Minjur, which is located in north Chennai, close to Ennore port, will be developed as an industrial and port hub and port-related facilities like warehouses, freight movement and others will be prioritised.

Similarly, Thirumazhisai will be developed as an innovation city, while Sriperumbudur will be built as an industrial cluster.

Kancheepuram and Maraimalai Nagar will be modelled as heritage and cultural city and manufacturing hub, respectively. Chengalpattu will be the urban centre and Mahabalipuram will be a city based on tourism and recreation.

"Recognising the importance of balanced regional development and sustainable urbanisation, the CMDA is actively working on new town development plans for nine identified growth centres encircling the Chennai metropolitan area," the document said.

The document added that the plans will aim to establish urban growth centres around the metropolitan area, fostering economic opportunities, enhancing connectivity, and reducing the strain on Chennai's core city while ensuring equitable access to infrastructure and services.

The state government has already notified Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Thirumazhisai, Minjur and Mahabalipuram as new town development areas. The six new towns will collectively include 141 revenue villages. Separate notifications will be issued for Parandur, Sriperumbudur and Maraimalai Nagar.

Land-pooling for Thirumazhisai loop road

It may be recalled that the CMDA has released notifications for the declaration of intention to develop a Loop Road for Thirumazhisai New Town under the land-pooling scheme.

Under the scheme, 1,605.75 acres of land will be acquired and developed as a road along with residential and commercial space, including office spaces, by the planning authority. The overall 1,605.75 acres has been segregated into seven land-pooling schemes.

Similarly, the planning authority also has a proposal to develop the Chennai Outer Ring Road (ORR) as a growth corridor, with developments concentrating in Minjur, Redhills, Poonamallee and Vandalur. Development in Minjur will be focused on industrial activity and integrated freight movement, and Redhills will be dedicated to sustainable development with an emphasis on green industries and ecological preservation.

Poonamallee will be developed as a business district for commerce, enterprise and innovation. Vandalur will be a mixed-use zone with space for integrated living, working and leisure.

"Stretching 62km across the Chennai Metropolitan Area, the Outer Ring Road serves as a crucial link between the city's northern and southern regions. This transformative corridor is envisioned for balanced and sustainable urban growth. A detailed development plan is currently under preparation, covering the entire stretch, with a 1km buffer on either side," the CMDA said.
















