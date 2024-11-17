Nigerian arrested in Bengaluru for supplying meth to peddlers in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special team of the city police arrested a Nigerian from Bengaluru for allegedly supplying methamphetamine to peddlers in Chennai.

A team led by Inspectors Mohammad Safiullah and Balasubramanian nabbed Phillip (31) on Saturday after sustained surveillance.

Phillip had brought the drug into the country via courier and supplied them to peddlers in various cities. He was brought to the city and produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Phillip’s arrest is the result of a meth-racket bust by the Arumbakkam police in which 11 suspects were arrested. During inquiries, police found that Phillip was their main supplier.

In another incident, on Saturday, a special team from the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit arrested Shyam Sundar (25) of Velachery and Jagadish (26) of Ambattur – two techies at a software company in Taramani – for smuggling meth from Bengaluru and other cities and selling it in the city. Based on a tip off, a police team conducted checks at a TNHB Colony in Velachery and arrested Shyam, and based on the information from him, Jagadish was arrested.