NIB-CID destroys 3,421.5 kg of dry ganja in Chengalpattu plant

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID unit of Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday incinerated 3,421.5 kg of dry ganja seized in 224 cases across the state and incinerated them at an authorised treatment and disposal plant in Thenmelpakkam, Chengalpattu District, by following all legal formalities.

The Superintendent of Police, NIB CID, Chennai, Assistant Director, Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Laboratory (TNFSL), Chennai, and the Chengalpattu Tahsildar monitored the destruction process.

The Tamil Nadu Police has taken periodic initiatives towards destruction of various drugs like ganja, methamphetamine, etc, seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, considering the hazardous nature of drugs, their vulnerability to theft, and storage space constraints, police officials said.

The NDPS Act allows destruction of seized items even during trial.

The police have the public to share information on illegal sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through helpline no: 10581, WhatsApp no: 9498410581, and e-mail ID: spnibcid@gmail.com