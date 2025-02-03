NIA arrests 2 suspects in Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two key accused, Kabeer Ahmed Aliyar and Baba Fakruddin alias name Mannai Bava, in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case.

The accused were allegedly involved in propagating HuT ideologies through secret Bayaans and organizing an exhibition to showcase the military might of Islamic nations.

According to NIA investigations, the accused conspired with others to overthrow the Indian government through violent jihad and war.

They were influenced by the extremist and fundamental ideology of HuT, which aims to re-establish an Islamic caliphate and enforce its founder's constitution.

The NIA had registered the case against six accused persons and has been investigating their involvement in the HuT's activities.

The Government of India had banned HuT and its manifestations in October 2024 under the UA(P)Act 1967.

The NIA is continuing its investigation to uncover the role of co-conspirators, international networks, and funding of Hizb-ut-Tahrir.