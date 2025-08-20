NHAI floats tender for six-lane elevated corridor between Maduravoyal and Poonamallee

CHENNAI: Kickstarting work on the proposed 23.2-km elevated highway up to Sriperumbudur along the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for the construction of a six-lane elevated corridor between Maduravoyal and Poonamallee.

The corridor will have a double-level cloverleaf at Maduravoyal, a first-of-its-kind structure in the country, said official sources.

The first phase of the project will cover the 8.14-km stretch from the Maduravoyal cloverleaf interchange to the Chennai Outer Ring Road near Poonamallee, including improvements at the junction with NH-48.

The work, to be executed under the hybrid annuity model, at Rs 1,241 crore.

Speaking to DT Next, officials said the elevated highway would have four entry and exit points at Maduravoyal, Poonamallee, Irungattukottai, and Sriperumbudur. A two-level cloverleaf at Maduravoyal, a first-of-its-kind interchange in the country, will directly link to the corridor, ensuring seamless movement of Chennai Port-bound vehicles from the under-construction Port–Maduravoyal elevated expressway.

While construction of the Maduravoyal–Poonamallee stretch is expected to begin this financial year, the second phase from Poonamallee to Sriperumbudur has been deferred to accommodate Chennai Metro Rail Limited's (CMRL) proposed 52.94-km line from Poonamallee to the upcoming Parandur airport.

Traffic studies show that the Chennai–Poonamallee direction carries 97,304 vehicles per day near Maduravoyal and 69,536 vehicles near Poonamallee. The reverse direction, from Poonamallee to Chennai, records 94,747 and 62,655 vehicles, respectively, on these stretches.

NHAI has planned a double-decker alignment for this section, with the elevated road on the first and the Metro Rail operating on the second level. "We have agreed on the integration of the elevated road and Metro line and are awaiting CMRL's final proposal on the alignment," said an NHAI official.

As per the integration plan, the Metro Rail and elevated highway would run as a double-decker structure till Sriperumbudur, where the highway would terminate. The Metro corridor would continue along NH-4 up to Neervalur before veering right towards Parandur airport.

In the first phase, CMRL will take up construction of a 27.9-km stretch from Poonamallee via Kuthambakkam bus terminus to Sunguvarchatram, with 14 stations, for Rs 8,779 crore.