NHAI aims to complete Rs 5,570-crore Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated expressway by 2027 

CHENNAI: The construction of the double-decker elevated corridor between Maduravoyal and Chennai Port is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2027, according to Highway officials. Work on the project, which aims to ease traffic congestion in the city, is currently under way.

Originally targeted for completion by May 2026, the project has faced delays due to factors such as monsoon rains. Officials have now revised the deadline to 2027, said a Daily Thanthi report, adding that monthly review meetings are being conducted to monitor progress.

The 19-km elevated road begins at Gate 10 of Chennai Port and runs along the Cooum river up to Koyambedu before joining National Highway–4 and extending up to Maduravoyal. Large concrete pillars are being erected along the Cooum, with plans to raise them to a specified height before the onset of the monsoon.

The project, implemented by a Mumbai-based company, is estimated at Rs 5,570 crore. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is executing the work in four phases. Funds allocated include Rs 1,388.59 crore for Phase 1 (4.95 km), Rs 1,616.97 crore for Phase 2 (5.10 km), Rs 1,299.36 crore for Phase 3 (4.49 km), and Rs 1,205.40 crore for Phase 4 (6.41 km).

Both the central and state governments are involved, with Tamil Nadu extending support through land acquisition and other approvals. Once operational, the corridor is expected to reduce city traffic significantly and improve cargo movement to and from the port.