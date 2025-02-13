NGT tells TWAD to file details of underground sewage lines in Tambaram

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) Board to provide a plan for creating underground sewerage lines in the Tambaram city corporation.

While hearing a suo motu case about the death of three persons near Pallavaram in December, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati impleaded the Commissioner of Tambaram City Municipal Corporation and issued notice to the civic body.

Earlier, the Principal Bench in New Delhi took the suo motu cognizance and transferred it to the southern bench for further proceedings.

"The TWAD Board (respondent no. 3) has filed its report along with water analysis lab reports, stating that no contaminants were found. However, the report does not specifically address the illness of the 20 people and the cause of death of 3 people, which prompted the Suo Motu cognizance by this Tribunal," the bench observed.

The bench further observed that, admittedly, the newly developed Tambaram City Municipal Corporation area lacks an Underground Sewerage System (UGSS) and adequate capacity for Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). Though the CMWSSB extends services up to a certain point, the responsibility to continue from there and resolve the UGSS issue lies with the TWAD Board. They said once the UGSS is in place, complaints like drinking water contamination will be curtailed.

"Hence, the TWAD Board is directed to provide a plan on how this issue will be addressed, including the required funds and the proposed timeline," they instructed and posted the next hearing on April 8.