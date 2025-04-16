NGT raps TN govt, Chennai Corporation for letting Manali incineration plant operate without consent

CHENNAI: Even as the waste-to-energy incineration plant in Manali has been found to be in operation without consent to operate (CTO) certificate for the last 5 years, the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) criticized the government agencies including Greater Chennai Corporation and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) of their indifference towards health of the public.

Taking a suo motu cognizance based on a fact-finding report on the plant prepared by various environmental organizations, on Wednesday, the bench comprising judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati asked the Greater Chennai Corporation how it could operate the incineration plant without valid consent despite the plant is harmful to the people.

Meanwhile, the TNPCB informed the Tribunal that the directions have been issued to revamp some of the equipment in the plant that are faulty.

Directing the civic body and the TNPCB to file their respective reports, the Tribunal posted the next hearing on April 29. "If you allow this (operation without consent) to happen, you will be penalized," the bench warned the TNPCB.

A joint fact-finding report titled ‘Waste Incineration-Zero Pollution or Zero Truth?’ alleged that the civic body failed to renew the CTO from 2020, which must be done once in every year.

The report highlighted that cadmium presence in the soil samples near the plant was about 16 times the permissible level. The report also stated that the presence of high concentrations of lead and chromium, which are toxic to kidneys, skeletal system, respiratory system, nervous system, cardiovascular system and others.

In another suo motu case pertaining to health hazards posed by vacant plots, the Tribunal opined that the owners of such plots have the responsibility of maintaining the plots clean without leaving them as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The bench also issued notices to Greater Chennai Corporation, TNPCB, state environment department and health department to file their reports before the next date of hearing, which is June 6.