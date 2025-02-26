NGT asks Chennai Corporation to submit proposal to curb garbage in Buckingham Canal

CHENNAI: The Southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) how the civic body proposes to prevent further dumping of garbage into the Buckingham Canal.

While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to garbage choking Buckingham Canal judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati directed the civic body to file a report with the details of penalty imposed against persons, who were found dumping garbage into the Canal, apart from proposals to prevent further dumping.

Also, the bench instructed the district administration of Chennai, civic body and the Water Resources Department to inform the bench whether the encroachments along the Canal are removed or can be removed.

Considering the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) as a necessary party in the case, the bench implead the Board and directed it to file its report by sending notice.