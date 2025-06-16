Newlywed man held for stealing phones from passengers at Koyambedu’s CMBT

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a newlywed man in connection with a series of phone-snatching incidents at Koyambedu’s Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT).

Investigations revealed that the man and his wife had left their homes, after which he resorted to stealing phones from passengers sleeping in the waiting area.

Police began investigations based on a complaint from Yuvaraj (30) of Sivaganga. After attending a family event in Chennai, Yuvaraj had arrived at CMBT to board a bus to Sivaganga on June 13 and had slept off waiting for the bus. Yuvaraj woke up to find his phone stolen after which he filed a complaint with the police.

On perusing the CCTV footage, police zeroed in on a young couple and secured Suryaprakash (22). Probe revealed that the couple got married early this year and stayed at the bus terminus so that Suryaprakash could steal phones from passengers and sell them.

Recently, after his wife got pregnant, he left her at her mother’s house in Perambur. Police arrested him and secured Rs 40,000 worth stolen phones from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.