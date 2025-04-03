New train services announced between Tambaram and Rameswaram from April 6

CHENNAI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the newly constructed Pamban Vertical Lift Bridge in Rameswaram, the Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of a new daily express train service between Tambaram and Rameswaram.

Train No 16103 Tambaram - Rameswaram Daily Express will leave Tambaram at 6.10 pm on and from April 6 and reach Rameswaram at 5.40 am the next day.

Train No 16104 Rameswaram – Tambaram Daily Express will leave Rameswaram at 4 pm on and from April 6 and reach Tambaram at 3.45 am the next day.

The trains will comprise of an AC tier-II, five AC tier-III, six sleeper class and four general second class coaches and a second class coach (Divyangjan Friendly) and a luggage cum brake van.

Advance reservation for the above trains will open at 8am on April 4 from both ends, a release issued by Southern Railway said.