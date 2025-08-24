New SWDs don't solve old problems for Korattur housing board colonies

CHENNAI: Housing board colonies took the worst hit after a heavy overnight rain that left several stretches in Korattur waterlogged on Friday morning. Wards 86 and 84 recorded some of the city's highest rainfall of 142.8 mm and 134.4 mm, respectively.

The Central Avenue, a key road connecting Korattur to the Ambattur industrial estate, was under stagnant water throughout the morning. The stretch, lined with apartment complexes, saw sluggish drainage despite being an arterial road.

Residents said that even short spells of rain often cause traffic bottlenecks here, and questioned whether the stormwater drain (SWD) networks had been laid with proper linkages.

Conditions worsened inside the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) Colony.

On 30th Street, residents waded through water that rose from half to knee level and mixed with sewage. "There are times when water will be above knee deep for five days," said a resident, pointing out that the stormwater drains laid in recent years have not eased the problem.

Waterlogging was reported on 27th, 28th and adjoining streets, where residents complained that clogged drains delayed outflow.

"While water clogging is one issue, stagnation causes sewage to mix in soon. Stormwater drains should be inspected frequently and kept clear so that the water can recede faster," said another resident, urging the corporation to desilt the drains properly before the monsoon.

Pumps were deployed by the Metro Water Board around 10 am, but several interior lanes in the TNHB layout remained inundated even 5–6 hours after the rain.

The neighbourhood's vulnerability is not new. Cyclone Michaung of December 2023 submerged several streets in the Korattur housing board area for over three days. The same issue recurred during the 2024 rains, when residents again questioned the effectiveness of the stormwater drain system.