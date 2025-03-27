New Surface Friction Tester worth Rs 1.31 crore launched at Chennai Airport to enhance safety

CHENNAI: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has launched a new Airport Surface Friction Tester (ASFT) at Chennai International Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 1.31 crore.

Previously, two runway maintenance vehicles were used for all six southern states, but due to the increasing passengers traffic at Chennai airport, an additional ASFT has been allocated solely for Chennai Airport.

Earlier, due to insufficient runway maintenance vehicles, many flight had skid off the runway however avoided a major accident.

This vehicle helps to identify areas that require maintenance and highlights sections with lower friction levels, allowing for timely interventions to maintain optimal runway conditions.

It is designed for a service life of 10 years.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has launched 8 new Airport Surface Friction Testers, one of which will be used in Chennai airport.

The new Airport Surface Friction Tester (ASFT) will enhance runway safety by precisely measuring the coefficient of friction, ensuring reliable aircraft braking performance.