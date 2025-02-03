New stormwater drains to come up in four zones of Chennai

CHENNAI: Following the inundation caused by the northeast monsoon in various pockets in 2024, the city corporation is set to construct stormwater drains (SWDs) in multiple places for Rs 16 crore to prevent water logging.

The Greater Chennai Corporation authorities inspected several areas during the monsoon where rainwater stagnated and entered houses due to the lack of desilting and maintenance of SWD. Residents also pointed out that sewage flow in the existing SWDs is not sufficient, and it interrupts the free flow of rainwater.

A study was conducted by the local body based on inspection and complaints to identify the causes of stagnation in residential areas and it was proposed to construct new stormwater drains in various places in Royapuram (zone 5), Anna Nagar (zone 8), Teynampet (zone 9) and Valasaravakkam (zone 11) zones.

In the financial year 2024 - 2025, the civic body had planned to construct a new SWD at Bharathi Road from Woods Road to Fakir Sahib Street in Royapuram at a length of 618 m for Rs 2.18 crore. Similarly, two SWDs will be constructed in the Teynampet zone stretching 270 m and 670 m for Rs 1.06 crore and Rs 2.47 crore, respectively.

GCC will be spending Rs 2.69 crore to construct the drain from Duraipillai Street to Jai Nagar First Main Road.

An existing SWD will be demolished and reconstructed in the Valasaravakkam zone at Tiruvalluvar Salai from Kothari Nagar Second Main Road to the Nandambakkam Canal for Rs 7.94 crore.