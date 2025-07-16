New rubber removal machine enhances runway safety and cuts maintenance time at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has provided a new state-of-the-art vehicle equipped with advanced technology to Chennai Airport for runway maintenance and removal of rubber debris.

The newly introduced Rubber Removal Machine (RRM), developed under the Make in India-Level 1 initiative, is capable of cleaning long stretches of the runway in a short span of time.

This is expected to reduce the current maintenance schedule, which currently requires two hours of work twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Chennai Airport handles over 430 aircraft movements daily on its primary and secondary runways.

During landing and takeoff, aircraft tires wear down and leave rubber deposits on the runway surface.

Over time, these deposits form rubber pads, leading to excessive vibrations during aircraft landings and takeoffs.

This not only affects aircraft performance but also disrupts air services.

To address this, Chennai Airport has been allocating two hours for runway maintenance twice a week.

During this period, experts use equipment to remove the accumulated rubber debris and restore runway conditions.

With the deployment of the RRM, runway maintenance is set to become more efficient. The fully indigenous machine is capable of removing not just rubber debris, but also small stones, and unwanted paint marks from the runway, taxiways, and apron areas.

Airport officials stated that the RRM will play a crucial role in ensuring safer landings and takeoffs.