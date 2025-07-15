New routes for long-distance trains from Chennai in September

CHENNAI: Several long-distance trains originating from Chennai and Bengaluru will be diverted in September due to engineering works at the Durgapur station in West Bengal, affecting passenger trains connecting TN to the Northeast.

Train no. 15629 Tambaram–Silghat Town Nagaon Express, scheduled to depart on September 8 and 15, will be diverted to run via Sainthia, Andal, and Asansol, skipping its scheduled halt at Durgapur. Train no. 15630 Silghat Town–Tambaram Nagaon Express, will follow the same alternate route on September 12 and 19.

Train no. 15929 Tambaram–New Tinsukia Express, scheduled to leave on September 11 and 18. Train no. 15930 from New Tinsukia on September 8 and 15 will also skip Durgapur and be rerouted through Sainthia, Andal, and Asansol.

Train no. 22611 Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express, scheduled to depart on September 10 and 17, will be diverted via the same route. Train no. 22612 from New Jalpaiguri on September 12 and 19 will also bypass Durgapur.

Train no. 12551 SMVT Bengaluru–Kamakhya AC Express, operating on September 13 and 20, and Train no. 12552 in the reverse direction on September 10 and 17, will follow the diverted route.