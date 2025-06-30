New pickleball academy at Hanu Reddy Farms

CHENNAI: The Hanu Reddy Global Sports and Pickleball Academy has been launched at Hanu Reddy Raghava Farms, coinciding with Father’s Day earlier this month. The initiative was set up as a tribute by Hanu Reddy to his father and to fathers who inspire growth and community engagement.

Located within mango groves on the farm premises, the new academy includes outdoor pickleball courts designed to cater to players of all ages and skill levels. The focus is on encouraging physical activity, promoting wellness, and improving access to organised sport.

The launch event featured an inaugural ceremony, a ceremonial serve, and open court play. Professional players Vimal Raj and Vishwajit participated in the event, engaging with attendees and offering a demonstration of the sport.

The academy plans to begin regular coaching and recreational sessions in the coming weeks, opening the facility to the wider public.