New parking space at Tirumangalam Metro station to accommodate 400 2-wheelers

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail opened an additional parking facility at Tirumangalam Metro station, on Saturday. As per the CMRL press note, the existing B2 parking has been upgraded to mezzanine level parking area adjacent to the station auxiliary building.

The newly renovated parking can now accommodate an additional 400 two-wheelers.

"Currently, the existing B2 parking facility at Tirumangalam Metro station accommodates 1,000 two-wheelers. The introduction of this additional space will offer greater convenience to passengers, encouraging more commuters to use the Metro services with ease and efficiency," the press note added.