New JCs for law & order, traffic for Chennai

CHENNAI: In the latest shuffle among police officers, the home department has asked DIG P Vijaya Kumar, joint commissioner, Law and Order (L&O), East Zone, Greater Chennai Police assume charge as JC traffic, south, Chennai and DIG Bandi Gangadhar, JC, Traffic (South), GCP to take charge as JC (L&O) East, GCP.

Anisa Husain, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Special Investigation Division, Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), Chennai, has been posted as IGP, Idol Wing CID, Chennai, succeeding S Lakshmi who has been posted as IGP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, SIC-II, Chennai.

Sonal Chandra, Deputy IGP (DIG), returning from Central Government Deputation has been posted as DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police (JC), Traffic, North, Greater Chennai Police (GCP).

G Jawahar, Superintendent of Police (SP), North Zone, CB-CID, Chennai, has been posted as SP, Metro Zone, CB-CID, Chennai, in a newly created post. He will also be holding the full additional charge of SP, North Zone, CB-CID. R Sughasini, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC), Headquarters, Coimbatore City, has been posted as DC, Traffic, West, GCP. Meanwhile, MP Dhivya, Additional SP, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Coimbatore, will succeed Sughasini in Coimbatore.

BH Shajitha, Deputy Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police, VI Battalion, Madurai, has been promoted and posted as SP, Coordination & Administration, CB-CID, Chennai, in a newly created post. She will also be holding additional charge of SP, South Zone, CB-CID, Chennai.