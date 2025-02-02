New garden-themed cafe in Chennai: Your gateway to European delights

CHENNAI: There was a time when people visited restaurants that served flavourful delicacies. But with time, things have changed drastically. Chennaiites are now on a hunt, not only for good food but also an experience that lingers in their mind. It is quite an uphill task for restaurateurs to come up with creative strategies to build their brand and get repeat customers.

The city has a fair number of themed diners. The new addition to the list is Cafe Noci, a garden-themed cafe. Located at the Express Avenue Mall amidst the bustling sound of people, the cafe offers a tranquil ambience once we step in. An open-roof diner, foodies get a chance to relish the colonial-style English delicacies surrounded by a soothing breeze, lush green plants and a Buddha statue-- all providing a pleasant experience. Keeping in mind Chennai’s humid weather, the founders have set up watercooler sprays to retain the freshness and cool air. The cafe was founded by Balachandar Kothandapani, Avnish Sistla, Shirish, Dinesh Jaganathan, and Suhasini Rajaram.

Talking about the delicious food served at Cafe Noci, chef Mothi says, “Only a handful of restaurants in the city serve authentic English-style dishes, especially the breakfast delights. We wanted to bridge that gap and have carefully curated a menu that caters to everyone. We have vegan options, healthy bites and also dishes that are rich in flavours and calories. We have printed the amount of calories in each dish as people are becoming more health conscious in the recent past.”

Apart from the main dishes, the diner’s coffees are gaining attention. “The guests can sip high-end brews crafted using the La Marzocco machine, handled by expert baristas,” adds the chef.

We began our food hunt with spicy cheese balls, which have crispy outer layers and gooey cheese fillings. The spicy chicken tenders with well-cooked meat are a must-try, along with the tangy dip. For all the fitness freaks, the falafel wheat pita pockets allow us to relish the flavours and veggies packed into them guilt-free.

Coming to the hot entrées, the mushroom en crout with flaky covering is appetising. Among an array of pasta options, we tried the basil pesto pasta with burrata cheese in the centre. To offer a more experiential dining experience, a parmesan cheese cub is given with a miniature grater.

The culinary team has tried their hand at giving an innovative twist to cheesecake. The baklava cheesecake is subtle and tempting. The caramelised peanut mousse is a delight for our taste buds and the fudgy brownie is truly drooling.