New flyover on Velachery Main Road to ease traffic congestion

CHENNAI: Motorists plying through the Velachery Main Road to get a respite from traffic woes, as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has proposed a steel composite girder flyover to connect Five Furlong Road junction with Guru Nanak College junction on the arterial road.

The project aims to decongest one of the busiest stretches in the city’s southern region. The proposed 3km-long and 11-metre-wide flyover, with three lanes, will start 300 metres after the Sardar Patel Road–Velachery Main Road junction and end at Velachery Bypass.

The flyover will ease bottlenecks at the Race Course Road, Five Furlong Road, and Velachery Bypass junction on Velachery Main Road. The design includes uni-directional down ramps – one 5.5-metre-wide ramp on Five Furlong Road for vehicles heading to Guindy, and another 4-metre-wide ramp near Guru Nanak College for vehicles coming from Guindy.

In addition, to improve local access and pedestrian safety, 5.5-metre-wide service roads and 1.5-metre-wide footpaths will be built on both sides.

Traffic survey data shows that the Five Furlong Road junction handles 7,459 Passenger Car Units (PCU) during peak hours, while the Guru Nanak College junction sees 7,742 PCUs.

“The entire flyover will have a steel composite girder structure, with beams and girders made of steel. The columns and piers will be built using either concrete or steel, depending on structural requirements,” a senior civic official said. The corporation has floated tenders for the construction of the flyover.

This is one of two bridges announced by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the 2025-26 State budget to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The project is expected to benefit thousands of commuters in Velachery, Guindy, and nearby areas. Velachery Main Road experiences bumper-to-bumper traffic from the Guru Nanak College junction to the Five Furlong Road junction between 8.30 am and 10.30 am, and again from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

“On weekends, traffic congestion lasts all day due to crowds heading to Phoenix Mall. Residents of Nehru Nagar, Maduvinkarai, Checkpost, and Vandikaran Street find it difficult to access 200-Feet Road and Guindy,” said A Raja, a resident of Checkpost in Velachery.