New entry/exit to be built at OTA-Nanganallur road metro station

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Aug 2025 11:36 AM IST
    CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract to construct a new entry/exit structure at OTA-Nanganallur road metro station, on the Officers Training Academy side.

    Until now, the station had only one entrance. The additional facility will improve accessibility from both sides of the GST Road and is built at Rs 8.52 crore.

    The upcoming entry/exit is expected to ease congestion during peak hours and enhance connectivity to nearby residential and commercial areas, benefiting daily metro commuters.

