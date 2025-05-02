New electric trucks to tow trolleys in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Trolleys at city airport will now be towed in an organised queue, thanks to the launch of the new electric trucks.

In the city airport, passenger footfall, which is 60,000 and climbing every day, more than 8,000 trolleys are available for passengers.

Though there are enough trolleys for everyone, it’s not properly organised. During peak hours, passengers find it difficult to find a trolley. At times, they walk to the parking area to find a trolley.

The Airport Authority of India has received several complaints from passengers about the lack of trolleys. Following that, the AAI inducted 9 new electric tow trucks, each one capable of pulling weight up to 5 tonnes. Using the truck, trolleys that are left near the Metro Station and MLCP would be collected and brought back to the trolley point within a few minutes.

The airport staff are specially trained to operate the truck. Currently, two vehicles are in use; within a few days, all 9 vehicles will become usable.