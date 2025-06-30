New bus terminus construction underway in Kuthambakkam to ease traffic in Chennai

CHENNAI: With an aim of reducing traffic congestion in the city, a new bus terminus is being constructed in Kuthambakkam, near Poonamallee, at a cost of Rs 414 crores.

The bus terminus which spans over 25 acres will accommodate over 200 buses and feature separate bays for Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses. Apart from this, the facility will include 41 shops, 8 ticket counters, special restrooms for differently-abled people and parking for 1,800 two-wheelers, and 250 cars. It may be noted that this would be the first bus terminus in the state with an air-conditioned waiting lounge.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sekarbabu on Monday inspected the ongoing construction. He reviewed various sections, including shops, medical facilities, parking areas, and bus bays, and instructed officials to implement necessary modifications.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Sekar Babu said, "To ease traffic congestion, the Chief Minister has instructed that the bus terminus be completed swiftly and opened for public use. We are ensuring passenger-friendly amenities such as vehicle parking, drinking water, restrooms, rest areas for drivers and conductors, food stalls, medical facilities, and security arrangements."

The minister further added that if monsoon rains do not cause major delays, the terminus will be operational by November. He further said, "We arrange special buses at night based on passenger demand. The Kilambakkam bus terminus is a major asset and soon construction of nearby railway stations and police stations will be completed."

According to a Daily Thanthi report, after the Madhavaram Metro construction concludes, more buses will be deployed to southern districts from there, he added.