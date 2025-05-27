Nermai Nagar crematorium at Kolathur closed for repair till June 4

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will begin the maintenance of the gasifier today at the Nermai Nagar crematorium (Ward 66) at Kolathur in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. So, the crematorium will be closed till June 4.

Therefore, during the days until the repair works are completed, the civic body advises the public to use the burial ground and crematorium at Thangal Burial Ground in Ward 67.