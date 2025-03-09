Need strong set-up for workplace safety: Madras HC judge Manjula

CHENNAI: Madras High Court judge Justice RN Manjula on Saturday said that legislative measures alone cannot guarantee equality for women and ensure their rights, while speaking at a Women’s Day event organised at the Chennai Press Club.

In other countries, education and employment are directly proportional, but in our country, it doesn’t reflect in the women's workforce, said Justice Manjula. This delinking of education and jobs arises because of the absence of safety in the workplace for women, the judge said.

Most workplaces in the country lack the mechanism, including an internal complaints committee, to ensure women's safety, which also adds fuel to the challenges women face, added the judge.

Taking part in the event, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan said that she came into active politics because of the reservation policy giving scope for women in DMK. “Now, I am proud of myself for being a successful politician for the past 28 years and the only woman district secretary of a prominent party in the State,” she said.

The minister then thanked the women in her family. "Only because of them was I able to achieve this," she added.

AIADMK deputy propaganda secretary Gautami, Frontline editor Vaishna Roy and News7 Tamil editor Sugitha marked their presence at the event.