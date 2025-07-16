Nearly 11,000 petitions submitted in a day under 'Ungaludan Stalin' camp in Chennai

CHENNAI: A total of 10,949 petitions were submitted by the public in a single day under the 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stalin with you) scheme during special camps conducted on Tuesday across seven wards in Chennai.

According to Thanthi TV, 7,518 petitions were related to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, highlighting public interest in the welfare scheme.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced plans to conduct 400 such camps across the 200 wards under its 15 zones, aiming to address public grievances and ensure the effective implementation of welfare programs.

The chief minister announced that about 10,000 camps will be conducted as part of the scheme across Tamil Nadu till November, Stalin said about 3,563 camps, including 2,135 camps in urban areas will be conducted in all districts from today to August 15.

Under the scheme, 43 different services will be delivered at the locality of the people through 13 departments in urban areas and 46 services will be delivered through 15 departments in rural areas by setting a 45-day deadline.

Collectors of all districts will function as chief coordinators of the scheme in their respective districts and coordination officers will be appointed in all unions, corporations, municipalities and town panchayats to undertake door-to-door awareness drives and organise the scheme camps.

(With inputs from Bureau)



