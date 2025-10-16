NE monsoon enters TN; Chennai set for heavy rains on Oct 16

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has said that northeast monsoon is likely to commence over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, south interior Karnataka, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Thursday and heavy rain is likely to occur in Chennai and its neighbouring districts on the same day.

According to the weather department, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai districts, and Puducherry areas. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram districts on Thursday

"From October 16 to 19, light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places is likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas. And heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai districts and Karaikal on October 17," said the weather bulletin.

As per RMC data, Ennore received the highest rainfall at 14 cm, followed by Kathivakkam (10 cm), Manali New Town (9 cm), and Wimco Nagar (8 cm). Areas like Perambur and Parrys recorded 6 cm, while several other parts of the city received under 5 cm.

The city will remain cloudy most of the day, resulting in a fall in temperature by 2.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

On Wednesday, maximum temperatures were above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and normal to below normal over the rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas. Madurai airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius.