NCW chief reviews safety measures at Anna University months after sexual assault incident

CHENNAI: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Saturday visited Anna University to review the safety measures put in place after a sexual assault incident on campus last year.

On December 23, 2024, an outsider trespassed into the campus and sexually assaulted a second-year engineering student. The accused had also brutally attacked a senior male student who was accompanying her. Following the incident, the NCW had sent a fact-finding team to Chennai to investigate.

During her visit, Rahatkar chaired a review meeting with senior university officials and city police to assess the progress made on the panel’s recommendations. She said the university had assured full cooperation and had taken several steps to enhance campus security.

The university has set up Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in line with UGC’s POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) guidelines, and training has been made mandatory for all ICC members. Awareness programmes on POSH are also being conducted for students.

As part of the safety revamp, the administration has carried out a safety audit with inputs from students. Signage has been installed at dark and isolated spots across the campus. WhatsApp groups have been formed to link students with police personnel for quick redressal of complaints.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been introduced to regulate visitor movement, with strict exit protocols and visitor documentation.

Rahatkar confirmed that the accused in the case has been convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison without parole. The survivor has also received compensation as ordered by the Madras High Court on January 28, 2025.

She said the safety and dignity of women in educational institutions is non-negotiable. She urged universities across the country to treat the Anna University case as a wake-up call and implement strong safety and gender sensitisation mechanisms.

The NCW will continue to monitor the situation and extend its support to ensure a safe academic environment, she added.