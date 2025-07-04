Narrow escape: Mother shoos stray dog pouncing on toddler

CHENNAI: A two-year-old child had a close shave after a stray dog pounced to bite her in Tiruvallur district. The child escaped with no injuries as the dog managed to only grab at the child's dress before the child's mother intervened. A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident happened near Pullarampakkam in Tiruvallur. On Thursday morning, V Devayani of the same locality was walking along with her toddler to her parents' house when the incident happened.

The child was walking a few steps ahead of the mother, and all of a sudden, a stray dog charged at the child. Fortunately, the dog had caught hold of only the child's dress before the mother intervened and pulled off the child and chased the dog away.